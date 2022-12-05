Not Available

The chefs at 'The Colonary Academy' aren't afraid to deliver hands-on instruction and get down and dirty in the kitchen. After performing some perverted cooking demonstrations, these kitchen pros are ready to show their audience that if you want to fully satisfy them, you'll need to include more than just sausage in your stuffing. With the help of award-winning fetish director Tom Moore, these four cooks are making it clear that the secret ingredient to any great recipe is a man's clenched fist.