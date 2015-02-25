2015

The Color Of Noise The Color of Noise is a full length documentary about the Artist Haze XXL (Tom Hazelmyer) and his notorious record label, Amphetamine Reptile Records. Throughout the 80's and 90's the label would achieve almost cult like status for being adventurous and daring in the midst of a time where "safe" punk rock would rule the airwaves with a newly accepted style of music by the mainstream college goers, Grunge. Though with AmRep, not only a roster of the most outrageous performers would find a home, but also a legion of poster artists who broke all of the rules. Armed with a computer and an aesthetic of bold imagery, an artist would emerge in Hazelmyer. This is an American mid-west story about a man who created his own path, far from the norm and how he brought along with him countless others who would achieve greatness by sheer proximity and participation. This is the true American underground.