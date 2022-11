Not Available

"in the summer of 1997 I went to Boulder Colorado for a holiday. During this time we attended some poetry things at Naropa and and some cinematic things at the University of Colorado. I had my bolex with me the whole time and I shot little bursts of images along the way. The film sat in its can on a shelf in my studio until the early part of 2014 when I began to experiment with the images on my optical printer."