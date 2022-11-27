The Colour of Darkness

Not Available

All the colour, depth and mystery of India's complex and riotous cultural heritage is brought to light in a single action which changes two countries forever. A proud Indian international student is attacked in a brightly lit train carriage against a backdrop of darkness. Unknown to his attackers his high caste status has little relevance, and in one poignant moment, he is rescued by his counterpart, an 'untouchable', a low caste. They are united by what would otherwise be impossible. The highly publicised event sends shock waves through the international community.