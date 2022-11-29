The Columnist

Not Available

Fancy a bit of mindless cyber-bullying and trolling? Be careful who you pick though as the victim chosen may decide to fight back. And before you know it you might be fighting for your life! Newspaper columnist and writer’s blocked author Femke Boot (Katja Herbers from ‘Westworld’) is suddenly flooded with anonymous nasty messages and death threats on her social media pages. Who is responsible and why are they doing it? When she finds out her revenge is swift and unfortunately deadly. And her mission in life becomes crystal clear. A heightened reality, shockingly fun, pitch black comedy of manners.