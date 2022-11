Not Available

The film portraits a writer-amateur Bora Joksimović, a heating maintenance mechanic in the Zrenjanin theatre. Unhappy with the shows he sees in his theatre, he decides to try his luck as a playwright. And as a result he has written 53 plays with "mighty plots", like "Hitler and Stalin Conversations in Hell", "Life of a Croat Woman in Belgrade", "Fratricide" etc.