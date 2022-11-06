Not Available

The Comedy of Errors

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Aegeon of Syracuse has come to Ephesus to seek his son, who went in search of his missing twin and mother months ago. Too bad that Ephesus has just declared war on Syracuse, and will instantly put to death any Syracusean found within their borders unless a ransome's paid. Meanwhile, the son, Antipholus, and his servant, Dromio (also an identical twin), keep running into strangers who seem to know them...

Cast

Cyril CusackAegeon
Charles GraySolinus, Duke of Ephesus
Nicolas ChagrinMaster of the Mime
Nick BurnellMime Troupe Member
Graham ChristopherMime Troupe Member
Ross DavidsonMime Troupe Member

