Not Available

The Commandant

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The retired general Antonio Cavalli is a nuisance to his family: to his wife Francesca who still works, to his son and to his daughter-in-law. Then he finds a job in a building firm. Only by chance Cavalli finds out that his salary is paid by his wife to keep him busy. But the general is well known as a very reliable man, and Sandrelli, the firm's owner, uses him and his name to win a valuable contract. When Sandrelli is arrested, the general finds the money to honour his debt but he is robbed while he is going to the bank...

Cast

Jasmin WeberFrancesca Cavalli
Mario CastellaniCastelletti
Franco FabriziSandrelli
Piero MorgiaAutista del colonello
Britt EklandIris (as Britt Marie Eklund)
Linda SiniLa contessa

View Full Cast >

Images