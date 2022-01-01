The Commitments

Jimmy Rabbitte, just a tick out of school, gets a brilliant idea: to put a soul band together in Barrytown, his slum home in north Dublin. First he needs musicians and singers: things slowly start to click when he finds three fine-voiced females virtually in his back yard, a lead singer (Deco) at a wedding, and, responding to his ad, an aging trumpet player, Joey "The Lips" Fagan.
|Michael Aherne
|Steven Clifford
|Angeline Ball
|Imelda Quirke
|Maria Doyle Kennedy
|Natalie Murphy
|Dave Finnegan
|Mickah Wallace
|Bronagh Gallagher
|Bernie McGloughlin
|Glen Hansard
|Outspan Foster
