The Companion

2015

At the height of the 1980s AIDS epidemic, Cuban boxing champion Horacio’s punishment for failing a drug test is to watch over the brash, combative Daniel, a patient in a sanatorium where HIV patients are compulsorily confined. The two collide as Daniel yearns for freedom while Horacio dreams of returning to the ring. Starring Latin Grammy® winner Yotuel Romero, this eye-opening drama finds friendship and compassion during a little-known chapter in Cuban history.