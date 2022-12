Not Available

Denis Leary is one of the world's most recognizeable comedians and has appeared in over 25 motion pictures including The Ref, Wag The Dog, A Bug's Life and the Oscar nominated Ice Age. DVD contains most complete collection of Denis Leary’s best live shows including "No Cure For Cancer" and "Lock N’ Load". Loads of bonus extras including the video to Denis' famous song, A**Hole which became an international hit on radio.