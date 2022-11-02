Not Available

600 Years of History in 6000 Seconds… History Will Never Be The Same! From Washington to Watergate, yea verily from the Bering Straits to Baghdad, from New World to New World Order – The Complete History of America (abridged) is a ninety minute rollercoaster ride through the glorious quagmire that is American History, reminding us that it’s not the length of your history that matters – it’s what you’ve done with it! The three cultural guerillas of the Reduced Shakespeare Company tackle such controversial questions as: Who really discovered America? Why did Abe Lincoln free the slaves? How many Democrats does it take to screw in a lightbulb? History is normally written by the winners… now it’s the RSC’s turn.