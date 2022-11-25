The Complete History of the New York Giants

Not Available

With 17 Divisional Championships and six NFL Championships, including two Super Bowl victories, the New York Giants are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. From their humble beginnings in 1925 as one of the league's charter teams to their 1,000th game, this action-packed two-disc collector's set features exclusive interviews and explosive game footage, including complete coverage of the Giants' victory in Super Bowls XXI and XXV. The epic battle that was the 1958 NFL Championship between the GIants and Colts has been unearthed, with rare footage featuring now-legendary NFL Players. This high-drama event was the defining moment that put pro football on the map and made it America's favoite sport! Get up-close and personal with coach Bill Parcells and watch perennial Pro-Bowlers Lawrence Taylor, Y.A. Tittel, Frank GIfford and Phil SImms make their mark on the league during their time in the Big Apple!