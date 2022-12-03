The Complete History of the New York Jets

Not Available

From the vast emptiness of the Polo Grounds to the thunderous roar of the Meadowlands, NFL Films documents the incredible history of the New York Jets. Born into anonymity, formed on the consistent verge of bankruptcy, to love theJets is to dream. In January of 1969, the dream became reality as the Jets overcame the greatest odds in sports history to win Super Bowl III. But the euphoria of an incredible upset came at a price - for the next thirty-eight seasons the Jets would suffer one heartbreaking post-season loss after another. And yet Jets fans remain firm in their hope and their loyalty. Each year, the Jets are in the hunt-and their fans believe that each season will be the one to reclaim the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Since 1960 some of the game's greatest heroes, and anti-heroes have performed in front of the game's most loyal football fans. This is their story.