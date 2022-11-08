The Complete History of theNavy Seals

Not Available

Long before President Kennedy commissioned the Navy SEALS in 1962, the Navy Combat Demolition Units were running demolition during WWII on D-Day, when the NCDU took over 50% casualties and the Underwater Demolition Teams were clearing beaches for Allied landing missions. These were the origins of today's famous Navy SEa, Air, and Land (SEAL) Teams, composing of the elite sailors of the Special Operations Forces of the US Navy. As special forces combat teams, the role of the SEALS has evolved to see them employed in arenas of direct action, special reconnaissance, unconventional warfare, hostage rescue, counter-terrorism and other missions. COMPLETE HISTORY OF THE NAVY SEALS recalls the stories of honour, valor, and commitment of the backbones of the Navy Seals.