An ultra-low budget, gay themed, mid-life crisis, romantic comedy/musical. In it, we follow Joe, a typical accountant-type, as he strives to regain the sparkle in his life by becoming a Cyndi Lauper drag queen. Office politics, personal drama, and musical numbers from the 1980's punctuate this quirky character-driven romantic comedy about one man's journey to find himself...and the perfect set of pumps.