The Con Artists

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Lotte Entertainment

Ji-hyuk is an expert safe-cracker who lives the highlife stealing antiques and jewelry with his team. CHO, a powerful and cruel gang boss threatens them to steal $150 million with him. Ji-hyuk plans to get revenge on CHO, but ends up falling into his trap. However, CHO later realizes it was all part of Ji-hyuk’s scheme. When Ji-hyuk, who was thought dead, reappears, hidden secret relations between the technicians also surface.

Lee Hyun-wooJong-bae
Kim Yeong-cheolBoss Jo
Jo Yoon-heeEun-ha
Jeong Man-sikProsecutor
Lim Ju-hwanBoss Jo's right-hand man
Shin GooDirector Oh

