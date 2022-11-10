The Con Artists

Ji-hyuk is an expert safe-cracker who lives the highlife stealing antiques and jewelry with his team. CHO, a powerful and cruel gang boss threatens them to steal $150 million with him. Ji-hyuk plans to get revenge on CHO, but ends up falling into his trap. However, CHO later realizes it was all part of Ji-hyuk’s scheme. When Ji-hyuk, who was thought dead, reappears, hidden secret relations between the technicians also surface.
|Lee Hyun-woo
|Jong-bae
|Kim Yeong-cheol
|Boss Jo
|Jo Yoon-hee
|Eun-ha
|Jeong Man-sik
|Prosecutor
|Lim Ju-hwan
|Boss Jo's right-hand man
|Shin Goo
|Director Oh
View Full Cast >