The Con Artists

Ji-hyuk is an expert safe-cracker who lives the highlife stealing antiques and jewelry with his team. CHO, a powerful and cruel gang boss threatens them to steal $150 million with him. Ji-hyuk plans to get revenge on CHO, but ends up falling into his trap. However, CHO later realizes it was all part of Ji-hyuk’s scheme. When Ji-hyuk, who was thought dead, reappears, hidden secret relations between the technicians also surface.