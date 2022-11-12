The Concert

Not Available

El Concierto is the first live album recorded by the Mexican singer Luis Miguel. The album was recorded in August 1994 during the promotional tour of the album Segundo Romance and included three Mexican standards composed by José Alfredo Jiménez and recorded for the first time by the artist with mariachi: "Si Nos Dejan", "Amanecí En Tus Brazos" and "El Rey". The album won in the Best Album category at the Eres magazine awards in 1995 and was nominated for Pop Album of the Year at the Lo Nuestro Awards of 1996