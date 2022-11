Not Available

Fascinating documentary about the Concorde, a turbojet-powered supersonic airliner that was in operation until 2003. It had a maximum speed of 1,354 mph, and could cruise at 60,000 feet. Concorde entered service in 1976 and continued flying for the next 27 years. The Concorde was a remarkable plane which changed the course of commercial flight as we know it, now and forever!