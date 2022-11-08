Not Available

Connor Domus (a man called 'Condom' for short) has all the trappings of domestic bliss at his disposal. He has a Donna Reed-esque wife, a nice house, and plenty of cigarettes and scotch. But he also has a secret mission bestowed to him at the dying request of his mother - to keep the world 'safe,' no matter what the cost. Whenever Condom observes something that challenges that mission - be it food preparation or the sexual indiscretion of a sorority girl - a revolver and a trademark prophylactic is all he needs to right that wrong. The burden proves to be too great for Condom, who becomes notorious for his slayings across LA. He is known to the papers only as 'The Condom Killer' - and he eventually becomes victim to his wife's own (instantly regretted) attempt at seeking justice. Once one learns the story of a man with a burden so uniquely all-encompassing, they'll never see 'protection' the same way again!