2010

The Confidant

  • Comedy
  • Thriller

August 23rd, 2010

Moore Vision Media

The feature weaves an intricate tale about childhood best-friends that have an unusually strong bond and a more intriguing secret. Both young men are on the right path to promising futures, a first round NFL draft pick, and a talented art major on a full scholarship. A complicated web of lies, gambling, murder and a pact between friends sends an innocent friend to prison and the other to fame. After spending eleven years in prison, the innocent comes to collect a debt and is determined to have the life he was promised... by any means necessary.

Cast

David BannerDaniel Jackson
Kenya MooreEden Patterson
Richard RoundtreeClaude
Bai LingBlack
Billy ZaneMonty
Boris KodjoeNigel Patterson

