Not Available

How much of a role does luck play in a person's life? Some people believe you create your own luck. Kingpin Akutsu Akira relies only on himself to get what he wants. Dako gets a taste of her own medicine when Akutsu cheats her of her money to avenge his friend, who was a victim of Dako's scam. Will Dako give in to her fate? How will she climb out of the rut this time?