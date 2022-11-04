Paralleling the dramatic student protests and riots that were exploding across the world in the 1960s at the time the film was made, The Confrontation is a story of protest and rebellion in 1947 Hungary when the Communist Party have just taken power. Jancsó's first colour film is another virtuoso display by a director at the peak of his powers, and eloquently explores the complex issues and inherent problems of revolutionary democracy.
|Andrea Drahota
|Lantos Jutka
|Kati Kovács
|Szabó Teri
|Lajos Balázsovits
|Fekete Laci
|András Kozák
|Kozma András
|András Bálint
|András, zsidó fiú
|József Madaras
|Kellér atya
View Full Cast >