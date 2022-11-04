Not Available

The Confrontation

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MAFILM Stúdió 1

Paralleling the dramatic student protests and riots that were exploding across the world in the 1960s at the time the film was made, The Confrontation is a story of protest and rebellion in 1947 Hungary when the Communist Party have just taken power. Jancsó's first colour film is another virtuoso display by a director at the peak of his powers, and eloquently explores the complex issues and inherent problems of revolutionary democracy.

Cast

Andrea DrahotaLantos Jutka
Kati KovácsSzabó Teri
Lajos BalázsovitsFekete Laci
András KozákKozma András
András BálintAndrás, zsidó fiú
József MadarasKellér atya

