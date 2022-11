Not Available

Ka-shing has lived his entire life as a luckless guy, until one day he is offered a job by Spring, a gang brother. Spring is a gambler, and turns Ka-shing's bad luck into a Philosopher's Stone. Kau, Spring's enemy, suffers a huge loss at his casino, and vows to get rid of both of them. Kau orders his men to twist Ka-shing's luck by destroying his Feng Shui. But is it all just a gimmick to win the gambling competition, or will Ka-shing surely lose his gambling abilities?