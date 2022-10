Not Available

Half-brothers Galaad and Noé first meet at their father's funeral. They have little in common, apart from an equal share of personal failures. Convinced that the evil eye has been dogging them ever since their father stole a sacred relic, Galaad convinces Noé to act. Suddenly adventurers, the two men set out in search of the stolen object, and in search of the chance that has shunned them until now.