The Conscientious Objector

It's 1945, World War II. The Place, Okinawa. The Scene, an impregnable 400-foot high cliff-AKA Hacksaw Ridge. The Engagement, a battle so fierce the odds of survival were 1 in 10. The Act, Medic Pfc. Desmond T. Doss braved intense enemy fire to rescue 75 wounded GI's over the precipice. The Story, Infantrymen who once ridiculed and scoffed at Desmond's simple faith and refusal to carry a weapon-now owed their lives to him. Director Terry Benedict tells Desmond's incredible story through the eyes of the men who witnessed this humble man's heroic acts. Winning the respect of his fellow soldiers, they recommended him for the highest honor America can bestow on one of her sons-The Medal of Honor.