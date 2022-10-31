The Consequence of Promiscuity 2

Not Available

Denis and Rasty are at the peak of their careers. Rasty is a successful singer, while her boyfriend Denis a famous actor. They deliberately cover up their relationship from the media. Secretly, Denis is also having an affair with a married woman, Tiara. Jimmy, Denis’ friend who also likes Tiara, is jealous. Moreover, Denis is getting busier with the women around him and ignoring his work. Denis and Jimmy have a big fight. Their relationship is broken. Jimmy threatens to destroy Denis’s career. Denis ignores it. He seduced a fan, Dini, who then gets pregnant from him. But Denis dumps her. One day Denis suddenly loses his laptop, the device in which he has stored his nasty videos with several women.