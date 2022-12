Not Available

There are many small towns and villages hidden in the mountains, but only one hides a very dark secret. Nicholas Thorn is about to discover why people who ask too many questions in the town of Dark Falls don't stick around to find out the answers. Together with Agent Alex Fletcher the two embark on a mysterious journey to unravel the conspiracy that has taken over this town since the late eighties, but what they don't know is how deep the events of 1987 really go.