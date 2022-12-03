The Construction of the Hoover Dam

Not Available

Shows the building of Hoover Dam itself, including how rock quarries, concrete factories, and even steel mills were built on location to supply the needs of the dam builders. "Against all odds: In 1931, engineers faced almost insurmountable problems. Massive amounts of material and manpower were needed. Rock quarries, concrete factories and even steel mills has to be built on location! The new bridge, the dam today & more: Filmed in High definition, DVD bonus features include views from the spectacular new bridge, a raft trip down Black Canyon, historic footage of the 1983 flood when Lake Mead overflowed, a photo gallery and more.