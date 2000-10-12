2000

The Contender

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

October 12th, 2000

Studio

Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG

Political thriller about Laine Hanson's nomination and confirmation as Vice President. An allegation that she was involved in a sexual orgy at the age of 19 is leaked to the press. As pressure mounts on Laine, she's torn between fighting back or sticking to her principles and refusing to comment on the allegations.

Cast

Joan AllenLaine Hanson
Jeff BridgesPresident Jackson Evans
Christian SlaterReginald Webster
Sam ElliottKermit Newman
William PetersenJack Hathaway
Saul RubinekJerry Tolliver

