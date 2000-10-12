The Contender

Political thriller about Laine Hanson's nomination and confirmation as Vice President. An allegation that she was involved in a sexual orgy at the age of 19 is leaked to the press. As pressure mounts on Laine, she's torn between fighting back or sticking to her principles and refusing to comment on the allegations.
|Joan Allen
|Laine Hanson
|Jeff Bridges
|President Jackson Evans
|Christian Slater
|Reginald Webster
|Sam Elliott
|Kermit Newman
|William Petersen
|Jack Hathaway
|Saul Rubinek
|Jerry Tolliver
