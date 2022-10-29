The Contest

Not Available

Being a stranger doesn’t necessarily mean to be coming from the farthest away. Karl and his mother are about to learn this when they move from the west coast of Denmark to the ethnically and religiously mixed area of Nørrebro in Copenhagen. Sawsan, a Danish-Turkish girl in Karl’s new class, takes him under her wings and tries to integrate him into the big city, with all its slang and hipness. Sawsan is far more experienced and blunt than most – especially compared to Karl, this young Danish boy from the provinces. Sawsan’s big dream comes true when one of her songs is chosen for the Danish version of the Eurovision Song Contest for kids. Sawsan’s father of course says no, but Karl has a plan.