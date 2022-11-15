The Contestant

Not Available

It’s 2011 in Colombia, a condiment company has made a promotion offering 2000 pressure cookers in exchange for their products´ empty containers. In Cartagena, Cristobal, a 24 year old guy whose mother is obsessed with the product, joins the queue the night before the promotion starts. He thinks he is at the beginning of the line, but soon realises he is barely in the middle. The fact that the promotion only consists of 2000 pressure cookers does not deter the over 12000 people queuing in Cartagena alone. Shy and unemployed, Cristobal tries to make the most of the time with his new ‘neighbours’.