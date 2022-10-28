Not Available

The Convict Killer

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Teng Piao (Ti Lung) went to jail for fifteen years on a frame up for drug smuggling. Now that he's out, along with his iron chain, Teng Piao is hungry for revenge. The man he wants to beat with his chain is Black Leopard Lam Fei. The problem for Teng Piao is that he doesn't know who he is, only that he has a picture of a black leopard tattooed on his chest.

Cast

Jason Pai PiaoZhou Bai
Lau WingTao Kuo-Cheng
Ching LiShang Lin
Cheng MiuBoss Lan Fei/Black Leopard
Manor Chan Man-NaGui Lan-Fang
Ngaai FeiCaptain Ji

View Full Cast >

Images