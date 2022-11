Not Available

Since birth Ponirah has lived a cursed life. Her mother died while birthing her and her brother Permadi is hit by a truck while riding a bicycle with her. This leads her father, Jabarudi, to go temporarily insane and nearly stab her with a kris. Their maid, Trindil, brings Ponirah with her and escapes the city, settling in Yogyakarta. Trindil becomes a prostitute to support herself and Ponirah; the two live at the brothel.