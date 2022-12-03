The Convinent Truth

Not Available

"In his first ever documentary, Bernice Juach does a great job of portraying the global warming secrets and is very informative. I can feel excitement in the air." -unanimous This is a documentary by Bernice Juach III (me), it is his first. It is about a theory (Manifest Ocean) that he created in order to solve Gas prices and Global Warmings. "This movie left me breathless from all the excitement. I even had a asthma attack." -Unanimous "This is my first documentary, and it is a very good idea(But it is still just a idea right now), and if anyone says otherwise, you are just stubborn and in denial. Also, I would be president of U.W.A. because I came up with the idea, it just seems like the fair thing." -Dax Flame