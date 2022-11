Not Available

When Natalie Conway's father passes away, she believes she will forever be on her own. So when her long lost brother, Luke, returns after a twenty-year hiatus she's elated. He's a missing piece to a familial puzzle that she believed lost. There's only one problem - Luke is a notorious scam-artist, and Natalie is the sole heir to their family's small fortune. Her feelings and his motives collide as brother and sister vie to get what they desire.