1989

The Cook the Thief His Wife & Her Lover

  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

September 9th, 1989

Studio

Elsevira

The wife of a barbaric crime boss engages in a secretive romance with a gentle bookseller between meals at her husband's restaurant. Food, colour coding, sex, murder, torture and cannibalism are the exotic fare in this beautifully filmed but brutally uncompromising modern fable which has been interpreted as an allegory for Thatcherism.

Cast

Richard BohringerRichard Borst
Michael GambonAlbert Spica
Helen MirrenGeorgina Spica
Alan HowardMichael
Tim RothMitchel
Liz SmithGrace

Images