The Cool Guy

Not Available

Soviet engineer Viktor Loginov, who came to one of the East as a technical representative of the Minsk Automobile Plant, had to take part in an international rally due to the illness of a professional racer. Among the experienced aces from other countries, Victor was a beginner. Many representatives of foreign firms are interested in losing in the most difficult struggle. This would give an occasion to close the path to the world market for the new Soviet machine. But courage, mutual assistance and self-confidence help Victor overcome all stages of the most difficult path, where the danger came from both nature and people.