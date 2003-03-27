2003

The Core

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 2003

Studio

Paramount

Geophysicist Dr. Josh Keyes discovers that an unknown force has caused the earth's inner core to stop rotating. With the planet's magnetic field rapidly deteriorating, our atmosphere literally starts to come apart at the seams with catastrophic consequences. To resolve the crisis, Keyes, along with a team of the world's most gifted scientists, travel into the earth's core. Their mission: detonate a device that will reactivate the core.

Cast

Hilary SwankMaj. Rebecca Childs
Delroy LindoDr. Ed 'Braz' Brazzleton
Stanley TucciDr. Conrad Zimsky
Tchéky KaryoSerge
DJ QuallsTheodore Donald 'Rat' Finch
Richard JenkinsGen. Thomas Purcell

Images