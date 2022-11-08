The Corpse Grinders

Not Available

Landau, the young owner of "Lotus Cat Food", is struggling to keep the company alive as business is worse than expected. Landau is broke and down on his luck and can no longer afford to pay his employees. Because of this, he starts to kill one of his employees every couple of days. Gradually, more people disappear until the police become involved in the case. One of the missing persons, Frank, has an overprotective girlfriend, Tessie, who sets out in search for him. Tessie follows the leads all the way back to "Lotus Cat Food" and its sinister truths.