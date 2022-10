Not Available

The Corrs return for an exclusive appearance, their first in more than a decade, at the Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park on Sunday 13th September 2015. Setlist: 01 Intro, 02 Breathless 01:19, 03 Runaway 05:01, 04 Dreams 10:05, 05 What Can I Do 15:34, 06 Radio 20:06, 07 Toss The Feathers 25:06