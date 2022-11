Not Available

Irish brother-sister act The Corrs play their irresistible blend of light pop and traditional Celtic sounds at two different locations. The first is Dublin's remarkable open-air stadium, Lansdowne Road, where the group performed in front of 50,000 adoring fans. The second is North London's Finsbury Park, the site of the 2000 Fleadh (pronounced ""Fluh"") Festival. Eighteen lives songs and three bonus tracks are included.