The Corrs live in Geneva as part of their 2004 Borrowed Heaven tour. Set-list: 01. Introduction 02. Humdrum. 03. Only When I Sleep. 04. Dreams (Stevie Nicks cover). 05. What Can I Do. 06. Forgiven, Not Forgotten. 07. Angel. 08. Runaway. 09. Return to Fingal/Trout In A Bath. 10. Borrowed Heaven. 11. No Frontiers. 12. Queen Of Hollywood. 13. Long Night. 14. Old Town (Phil Lynott cover). 15. Radio. 16. Summer Sunshine. 17. So Young. 18. I Never Loved You Anyway. 19. Goodbye. 10. Breathless. 21. Toss The Feathers. 22. Credits Recorded 26 November 2004 at the SEG Geneva Arena in Geneva.