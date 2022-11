Not Available

The Corrs play a set at the 2004 Montreux Jazz Festival. Setlist: 1. Runaway. 2. Return to Fingall. 3. Joy of Life/Trout in The Bath 4. Borrowed Heaven 5. No Frontiers (Mary Black cover). 6. Ruby Tuesday (The Rolling Stones cover). 7. Hideaway. 8. Radio. 9. Long Night. 10. When the Stars Go Blue (Ryan Adams cover). 11. Summer Sunshine