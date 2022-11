Not Available

The Best of the Corrs has digital stereo versions of 18 of their greatest hits, plus six of these also in surround sound. For such an anthology the bonus features are especially poor, with a limited picture gallery and a DVD discography. The accompanying eight-page booklet does at least provide a useful insight into the making of the videos. It's also pleasing to hear the early and graceful instrumental track "Erin Shore" being used as the backing track for the menus.