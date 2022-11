Not Available

MTV Unplugged concert by Irish band The Corrs, released in 1999. This session was recorded live on October 5, 1999 in front of an audience at Ardmore Studios, Co. Wicklow, Ireland. Set List: 1. Only When I Sleep 2. What Can I Do 3. Radio 4. Toss The Feathers 5. Everybody Hurts 6. Dreams 7. Runaway 8. Forgiven Not Forgotten 9. At Your Side 10. Little Wing 11. No Frontiers 12. Queen Of Hollywood 13. Old Town 14. (Lough) Erin Shore 15. So Young