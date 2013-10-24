2013

The Counselor

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 24th, 2013

Studio

Scott Free Productions

A rich and successful lawyer named Counselor is about to get married to his fiancée but soon meets up with the middle-man known as Westray who tells him his drug trafficking plan has taken a horrible twist and now he must protect himself and his soon bride-to-be lover as the truth of the drug business uncovers and targets become chosen.

Cast

Michael FassbenderThe Counselor
Cameron DiazMalkina
Javier BardemReiner
Goran VisnjicBanker
Penélope CruzLaura
Brad PittWestray

Images

