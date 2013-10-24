A rich and successful lawyer named Counselor is about to get married to his fiancée but soon meets up with the middle-man known as Westray who tells him his drug trafficking plan has taken a horrible twist and now he must protect himself and his soon bride-to-be lover as the truth of the drug business uncovers and targets become chosen.
|Michael Fassbender
|The Counselor
|Cameron Diaz
|Malkina
|Javier Bardem
|Reiner
|Goran Visnjic
|Banker
|Penélope Cruz
|Laura
|Brad Pitt
|Westray
View Full Cast >
10 More Images