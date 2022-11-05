The Counterfeit Constable

Not Available

An extremely funny film about a group of French rugby supporters who go to see a match at Twickenham and one of them inadvertently receives a blow in the mouth from someone else's elbow. In the process he loses some front teeth and needs to see a dentist urgently ... this is only the beginning of a long series of adventures befalling our poor friend who doesn't speak a word of English and who nevertheless needs to return urgently to France to get married in the following days sporting a decent mouth !