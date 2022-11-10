Not Available

The Country Bears

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Based on an attraction at Disneyland, the Country Bear Jamboree, "The Country Bears" is one in a long line of live action Disney family films. A satirical, behind-the-music look at rock & roll bands. Beary, a young bear raised by a human family in a world where humans and talking bears coexist, attempts to trace his roots. He meets up with the Country Bears, a long-since broken-up band.

Cast

Diedrich BaderOfficer Cheets / Ted Bedderhead (voice)
Candy FordTrixie St. Claire (voice)
James GammonBig Al (voice)
Brad GarrettFred Bedderhead (voice)
Toby HussTennessee O'Neal (voice)
Kevin Michael RichardsonHenry Dixon Taylor (voice)

