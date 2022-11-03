"The County Fair" begins with a nasty rich guy threatening to turn an old lady onto the street--unless her niece (who lives with her) marries this man's son. While she's dead set against it, the niece is a sweet thing and would do anything to help her aunt--even marry the rich jerk. However, a possible way out is presented. When a poor young man is taken in and fed, he turns out (naturally) to be a jockey and thinks he can win the $3000 prize at the fair and save the farm.
|Helen Jerome Eddy
|Sally Greenway
|William V. Mong
|Solon Hammerhead
|Arthur Housman
|Bruce Hammerhead
|Charles Barton
|Tim Vail
|Wesley Barry
|Tommy Perkins
